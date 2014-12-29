ADEN Dec 29 A senior Yemeni intelligence
officer was shot dead on Monday by militants suspected to be
linked to al-Qaeda, while an army general escaped a separate
ambush in eastern Yemen, security sources said.
The intelligence officer, Colonel Nasser Ahmed, was targeted
was he was driving in the southern city of al-Bayda, the sources
told Reuters.
In a separate attack, suspected al-Qaeda militants planted
bombs on a road on which General Abdulrahman Al Hulaili's convoy
was traveling near al-Qatan in eastern Hadramout province,
security sources and local officials said.
The attackers also opened fire on the convoy. Three of
Hulaili's bodyguards were wounded but the general, the head of
the First Military Region, was unharmed, the sources said.
Authorities have not yet identified the attackers but said
the ambushes mirrored scores of previous attacks blamed on al
Qaeda that had killed more than 200 army officers in different
areas of Yemen in the past three years.
Yemen has been in turmoil since 2011 pro-democracy protests
forced long-ruling President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down.
(Reporting by Mohamed Mokhashaf; Writing by Amena Bakr, Editing
by Sami Aboudi and Angus MacSwan)