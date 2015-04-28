* Both runways at Sanaa airport damaged - official
* Airport at Hodeidah also bombed, damage unclear
* Tribesman fighting Houthi advance on Marib city
* Peace call coincides with air strikes, intensified
fighting
* Houthis have rejected U.N. demand for end to fighting
(Adds report plane was to carry wounded to Tehran, flights to
be diverted to Hodeidah)
By Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf
CAIRO/ADEN, April 28 Jets from a Saudi-led
alliance destroyed the runway of Yemen's Sanaa airport on
Tuesday to prevent an Iranian plane from landing there, Saudi
Arabia said, as fighting across the country killed at least 30
people.
Yemeni Vice President Khaled Bahah had called on the Houthis
on Monday to heed a U.N. Security Council demand for an end to
fighting, which the Red Cross says has pushed Yemen into a
humanitarian catastrophe.
Houthis seized the capital Sanaa last September, demanding a
more inclusive government and crackdown on graft. Talks with
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi collapsed and he fled into
exile. Chaos set in as the Iran-allied Houthi forces swept
southwards, fighting loyalist army units, regional tribes and al
Qaeda militants.
Top world oil exporter Saudi Arabia, rattled by what it sees
as expanding Iranian influence in the region, has been leading a
Gulf Arab coalition in waging air strikes on Houthi targets
since late March. Riyadh said the campaign moved to a new phase
last week, but fighting has intensified again since Sunday.
In Sanaa, air force planes from the Saudi-led coalition
bombed the runway of the country's main airport to stop an
Iranian flight landing, officials from both sides said, in a
move that will further complicate humanitarian efforts to fly
urgently needed aid into Yemen.
Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri, spokesman for the Saudi-led
coalition, told Reuters that the airport was bombed after an
Iranian aircraft refused to coordinate with the coalition and
the pilot ignored orders to turn back.
He said the bombing of the runway made it unusable for
planned aid flights. Airport officials said the strikes set a
civilian aircraft operated by Yemeni Felix Airways ablaze. A
cargo plane was also hit they said.
An official at the Yemeni civil aviation authority said the
runway was targeted by 20 sorties that destroyed both the
take-off and landing runways.
Iranian state news agency IRNA, confirming the incident,
said the pilots had ignored "illegal" warnings from Saudi jets
to turn back before the runway was bombed. The agency said the
plane was carrying humanitarian aid to Sanaa.
The Houthis' al-Masirah television said the plane was
scheduled to carry wounded victims of the Saudi-led strikes for
treatment in Iran.
A civil aviation official said the airport at the Red Sea
city of Hodeidah had also been bombed, but appeared to be still
operational. Officials said aid flights would be diverted to
Hodeidah until Sanaa airport is repaired.
HOUTHI LEADER'S HOME BOMBED
Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi-led jets bombed a private villa
that nearby residents said belonged to Abdullah Yahya Hakim, a
senior Houthi official who was among a number of officials
blacklisted by the U.N. Security Council in November.
Local residents also reported heavy clashes overnight in
oil-producing Marib province east of Sanaa, in the city of Taiz
in central Yemen, and in the southern port city of Aden.
At least 15 people were killed in the district of Sirwah and
around Marib city, the sources said, as tribesmen allied with
Hadi tried to stop Houthis and troops loyal to former president
Ali Abdullah Saleh from advancing on the provincial capital.
The Houthis say their advance on Marib is to flush out
militants belonging to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP),
one of the most active branches of the Sunni Muslim militant
network and an enemy of the Shi'ite Muslim Houthis.
In the southern province of al-Dhalea, local militiamen said
they had killed at least 13 fighters from the Houthi group and
troops loyal to Saleh in two separate ambushes. Snipers in Aden
also shot and killed two civilians, residents said.
As the civil war rages on and the impoverished country sinks
deeper into a humanitarian emergency, Yemenis warn that it will
get ever harder to restore credible central state authority,
raising the risk to nearby oil shipping lanes.
VICE PRESIDENT PLEADS FOR NEGOTIATED SOLUTION
The fighting has doubled the number of people displaced by
the violence from the previous estimate of 150,000 on April 17,
the U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA said on Tuesday.
Speaking in Saudi Arabia on Monday, Vice President Bahah
said Yemenis should seek a negotiated way out of the crisis
based on a U.N. Security Council resolution passed in April.
The Houthis have rejected the resolution, which imposes an
arms embargo on them and on Saleh's supporters, and calls on
them to lay down their weapons and leave Yemen's cities.
"The brothers in Ansarullah are called on to fear God ...
and to stop their war on the cities," Bahah said, according to
Yemeni news website www.voice-yemen.com. Ansarullah is the
group's official name.
Bahah is popular among many of Yemen's feuding parties, and
his appointment earlier this month created some hope that a
negotiated solution could be reached.
(Additional reporting by Angus McDowalla in Riyadh, Sam Wilkin
in Dubai and Omar Fahmy in Cairo, Writing by Sami Aboudi;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)