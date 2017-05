DUBAI Dec 30 A Bahraini F-16 jet taking part in a mostly Gulf Arab military campaign in Yemen crashed in southern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to a coalition statement on the Saudi state news agency.

"A pilot from the Bahraini contingent participating in the coalition survived after the fall of his F16 plane in the Jizan region this morning due to a technical malfunction," the statement said. (Writing By Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)