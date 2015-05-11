DHAKA May 11 At least two Bangladesh nationals
were killed last week in Saudi Arabia when Houthi rebels in
Yemen fired mortar shells across the border into Saudi Arabia,
Bangladesh's ministry of foreign affairs said on Monday.
Mizan and Abdul Jalil were working at a farm in the Najran
area, 650 kilometers (400 miles) from Jeddah and 50 km (30
miles) from the Yemen border.
Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab coalition in air
strikes against Iranian-allied Houthi rebels who have seized
large areas of Yemen. Last week the insurgents fired across the
border into Saudi Arabia.
Khaleda Begum, spokeswoman of Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, said Bangladesh diplomats had visited the area
immediately after the incident and contacted the employers of
the victims as well as family members in Bangladesh.
It was the first time Bangladesh citizens had been killed in
any incident resulting from the Yemeni violence.
Remittances by expatriate workers is a major source of
Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves.
An official of the ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and
Overseas Employment said that of eight million Bangladeshis
working abroad, 2.5 million were in Saudi Arabia.
In the fiscal year of 2013/14 (July to June), Bangladesh
earned $14.23 billion in remittances. Saudi Arabia accounted for
$3.12 billion, according to Bangladesh Bank, the central bank of
the country.
