March 31 Fighters from Yemen's Houthi militia on Tuesday entered a coastal military base overlooking the Red Sea's strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait, local officials told Reuters.

Soldiers of the 17th Armoured Division in the Dabab district in Yemen's southwestern Taiz province opened the gates to the Houthis, whose military advance has been challenged by six days of Saudi-led air strikes. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Kevin Liffey)