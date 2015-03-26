LONDON, March 26 Britain supports Saudi Arabia's
decision to intervene militarily in Yemen, Britain's Foreign
Office said on Thursday, saying it regarded recent actions by
Houthi militia there as a sign of their disregard for the
political process.
"We support the Saudi Arabian military intervention in Yemen
following President Hadi's request for support by 'all means and
measures to protect Yemen and deter Houthi aggression,' the
Foreign Office said in a statement.
"The recent Houthi actions and expansion in Aden and Taiz is
a further signal of their disregard for the political process.
Ultimately, the solution to the crisis must be a political one."
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)