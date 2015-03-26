LONDON, March 26 Britain supports Saudi Arabia's decision to intervene militarily in Yemen, Britain's Foreign Office said on Thursday, saying it regarded recent actions by Houthi militia there as a sign of their disregard for the political process.

"We support the Saudi Arabian military intervention in Yemen following President Hadi's request for support by 'all means and measures to protect Yemen and deter Houthi aggression,' the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"The recent Houthi actions and expansion in Aden and Taiz is a further signal of their disregard for the political process. Ultimately, the solution to the crisis must be a political one."

