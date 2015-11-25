DOHA Nov 25 The Saudi Arabia-led coalition
fighting in Yemen used a British-made cruise missile in an
attack on a Yemeni ceramics factory which killed at least one
civilian and injured several more, Amnesty International and
Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.
The rights groups said a team of investigators had found the
remnants of PGM-500 "Hakim" missiles, manufactured by the
British firm Marconi Dynamics, amongst the rubble of a factory
near the capital Sanaa that was hit in September.
"The attack on the factory in the Sanaa governorate, which
appeared to be producing only civilian goods, killed one person,
and was in apparent violation of international humanitarian
law," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.
Britain's foreign minister, Philip Hammond, said earlier
this month that he would halt weapons exports to Saudi Arabia if
investigations found Riyadh had breached international
humanitarian law in the war in Yemen <ID:nL8N1361E4>.
Britain granted nearly 4 billion pounds ($6.06 billion) of
export licences for arms to Saudi Arabia in the five prior years
according to a 2013 UK parliamentary report, including a
consignment of 500lb Paveway IV bombs, used by Typhoon fighter
jets manufactured by the British arms company BAE Systems.
Saudi officials could not immediately be reached for a
comment on the report.
Rights groups say the vast majority of civilian casualties
in Yemen have been caused by the Saudi-led coalition, which has
mounted a campaign of air strikes, although the coalition says
it is careful to avoid hitting civilians and civilian
infrastructure.
Human Rights Watch has also criticized rights violations by
the Houthi group that dominates Yemen and its allies, including
the use of banned antipersonnel landmines.
Saudi Arabia has since March led an Arab military campaign
to restore government authority in Yemen after the Iran-allied
Houthi fighters took control of most of the country a year ago.
The war has killed at least 5,700 people and created a
humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by the coalition's blockade of
Yemeni ports.
Amnesty International has asked the United Nations to
investigate allegations that humanitarian law has been broken.
It has also accused the Saudi-led coalition of using cluster
bombs, banned by most countries.
(Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by Angus MacSwan)