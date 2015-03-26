LONDON, March 26 British Prime Minister David
Cameron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call on
Thursday that "other countries" should not be supporting Houthi
fighters in Yemen, Cameron's spokeswoman said, something Tehran
is already doing.
"In order to restore stability what we need is a political
process and ... as part of that other countries should not be
supporting the Houthi rebels and instead be encouraging all the
different parties in Yemen with different interests to come
together in a political process," the spokeswoman said.
Cameron spoke with Rouhani after warplanes from Saudi Arabia
and Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust
Yemen's president, in a major gamble by the world's top oil
exporter to check Iranian influence in its backyard without
direct military backing from Washington.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)