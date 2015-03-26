CAIRO, March 26 Yemeni Foreign Minister Riyadh
Yaseen said Saudi-led air strikes launched on Thursday were
targeting Houthi air power and the militia's ability to launch
missiles.
"This campaign is mainly to prevent the Houthi rebels from
using the airports and the planes to attack Aden and the other
parts of Yemen and also to prevent them from using rockets,"
Yaseen told Reuters from Sharm el-Sheikh, where Arab foreign
ministers are due to convene later on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and
Qatar said they had decided to act to protect Yemen against what
they called aggression by the Iranian-backed Houhti militia,
according to a joint statement by the five Gulf Arab countries.
They acted after the Houthis, backed by Yemeni army troops
loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, advanced on Aden,
threatening the southern city where President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi is based.
Yaseen said among the targets were the Dulaimi air base,
Taiz air base and Hodeidah air base "because they have been
taken over by the Houthis."
Yaseen declined to give a duration for the campaign, but
said it would continue until it "achieves its targets". He added
that Hadi was still in the south in Aden and was safe.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, Editing by William Maclean)