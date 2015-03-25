ADEN, Yemen March 25 Houthi forces backed by allied army units seized al-Anad air base about 60 km (37 miles) north of Aden on Wednesday from defenders loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, local residents said.

The Houthis and their military allies later advanced to within 40 km of the southern port city, where Hadi has been hold up since fleeing the capital Sanaa last month.

