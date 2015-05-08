PARIS Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Friday announced a five-day ceasefire in Yemen will begin on Tuesday, May 12, at 11 p.m. Yemeni time if Houthi militia agree to the humanitarian pause.

"We hope the Houthis will come to their senses and realize the interests of Yemen and the Yemeni people should be the top priority for everyone," Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

"This is a chance for the Houthi to show they care about their people, and we hope they take up this offer for the good of Yemen," he added.

