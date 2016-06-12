(Repeats story published on Friday)
* Bank still pays salaries on both sides of civil war
* It represents last bastion of financial system
* Governor determined to maintain "economic truce"
* Dwindling foreign reserves endanger vital food imports
By Noah Browning
DUBAI, June 10 As civil war engulfs Yemen, the
central bank is so committed to staying neutral that it pays
salaries of soldiers on both sides.
The bank distributes money to public-sector workers in both
government and rebel-held areas, and guarantees payments for
vital grain and flour imports.
Central banks play an important role in many economies but
in Yemen, which has been plagued by a war for more than a year,
it is keeping the country from financial collapse and the
population from running out of food.
The Central Bank of Yemen (CBY) is based in the capital
Sanaa, which isn't even controlled by the internationally
recognised government. The city was seized by Houthi rebels in
late 2014.
The CBY represents the last bastion of the financial system
in the impoverished country and is effectively running the
economy, according to central bank officials, foreign diplomats
and Yemeni political sources on both sides of the war.
Its independence is not just an institutional need; to
safeguard imports and forestall a looming famine, international
lenders and traders must have confidence in the bank's ability
to manage Yemen's riyal currency and foreign exchange reserves
free of political interference, said the sources.
The country relies on imports for 90 percent of its food,
but shipments have been falling since the war began; 21 million
out of its 28 million people need some form of humanitarian aid
and over half the population suffer from malnutrition.
"It's fair to say the central bank is certainly serious
about being neutral in a very difficult political and security
setting, and it has been to a large extent successful in
maintaining basic financial stability throughout the conflict,"
said the IMF Mission Chief for Yemen, Albert Jaeger.
The CBY regularly disburses riyals to pay soldiers loyal to
the Houthis and other state employees on ministry payrolls in
territory held by the group.
The amounts involved are unclear, and no official statistics
have been released by the CBY since the war began.
The bank also sends money to the port of Aden - declared the
"temporary capital" by the government - to pay doctors, teachers
and some soldiers in government-run areas in southern and
eastern Yemen, the CBY sources, diplomats and political sources
said.
Though no civilian flights fly the same route, every few
weeks a plane from state airline Yemenia flies several million
dollars in riyals from the central bank in Sanaa to Aden in the
south, they added.
Central bank sources declined to be named as they are not
authorised to speak publicly. A spokesman for the central bank
said it had decided not to conduct interviews during the crisis.
The diplomats and political sources also asked to remain
anonymous, citing the sensitivity of the situation.
FOOD SHIPMENTS
The crisis began in September 2014 when the Iran-allied
Houthis seized Sanaa. An Arab military alliance led by Saudi
Arabia intervened last year, seeking to restore ousted President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and has launched thousands of air
strikes against the Houthis.
The fighting - which has killed more than 6,400 people and
displaced 2.5 million - has also allowed al Qaeda to consolidate
its presence in the country.
The conflict has hit access to basic supplies like food,
fuel and medicine amid the coalition's near-blockade on ports.
The central bank plays a key role in keeping vital goods coming
in, guaranteeing imports of flour and grain at official rates,
but it cancelled such pledges for rice and sugar in February as
its dollar reserves dwindled.
Western banks have already cut credit lines for traders
shipping food to Yemen due to the security chaos and fragility
of the financial system, Reuters reported in March. They are
increasing unwilling to offer letters of credit, which guarantee
sellers will be paid on time.
Any sign that Yemen's fiscal policies and dwindling foreign
exchange reserves - used to pay for imports - are being
mismanaged could lead to a further fall in shipments, central
bank and political sources said.
"If monetary policy had been pushed by political interests,
the riyal would have lost its value, inflation would rise,
public salaries could not be paid and food imports could not be
guaranteed," one central bank source told Reuters.
"Even though the employees here have different political
views, we're proud that the central bank has stuck to its
independence in a way that has reduced the negative impact on
people's lives."
The Houthis are likely to have received more central bank
cash for their troops than the government, as when they seized
Sanaa thousands of their militiamen were added to army rosters
and became entitled to state pay, political sources say.
Many pro-government troops were recruited after the war
erupted, however, so were not on existing rosters. They were
therefore not eligible for official pay but instead receive
salaries from the Saudi-led alliance.
HERO'S WELCOME
Much of the credit for the central bank's survival lies with
Mohammed Bin Humam, its 69-year-old governor who has cordial
ties to both sides in the civil war.
When the Gulf Arab alliance intervened in Yemen, Hadi and
many of his ministers fled to luxury guesthouses in Riyadh.
Bin Humam stayed in Sanaa.
Diplomats and central bank officials say an unwritten
"economic truce" was agreed between the warring sides by which
the CBY would remain free of political interference to avert
economic collapse.
When government forces retook Aden from rebel forces in July
2015 and Hadi pledged to set up a temporary capital there,
uncertainty spread over whether the CBY would shift base.
Bin Humam then suddenly left Sanaa.
"In Sanaa they (the Houthis) were afraid. They thought he
defected," a senior Yemeni security official told Reuters.
"He travelled to Saudi Arabia and met government officials
there. He received guarantees that the neutrality of the bank
would still be respected. Then when he returned, they greeted
him like a hero."
Videos posted on YouTube showed central bank employees
mobbing him as he returned to its headquarters, with men kissing
him on both cheeks and women ululating in joy.
LOW RESERVES
Despite efforts to shore up the economy, the central bank
may be running out of options.
Yemen faced daunting economic challenges even before the
war, but had one saving grace: oil. Its energy industry
accounted for 80 percent of its state budget and nearly half of
the inflow of foreign currency.
But exports stopped over a year ago and foreign companies
have pulled out; the country's largest oil export terminal was
only wrested back by the government from al Qaeda fighters in
late April and its main natural gas port is still in territory
under the sway of the militants.
With little means of replenishing its foreign exchange
reserves, the central bank has burned through its dollars to pay
for imports and keep up Yemen's foreign debt obligations.
The reserves have fallen to around $1.1 billion from $4.7
billion at the end of 2014. The IMF put them at well below two
months' of imports, which it told Reuters was "very, very low".
"Economic collapse is a genuine, imminent threat," a
European diplomat said, adding that only a swift peace deal in
floundering U.N.-backed talks in Kuwait may forestall disaster.
(Editing by Pravin Char)