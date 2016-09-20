DUBAI, Sept 20 Yemen's Houthi movement and
supporters of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh criticised the
country's exiled government on Tuesday for appointing a new head
of the central bank and relocating it to Aden.
Exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansur Hadi appointed Monasser
Saleh al-Quaiti as governor on Sunday and ordered the bank to
move to the government-held southern city from Sanaa, escalating
a struggle over the finances of the impoverished country.
The bank's newly appointed governor has said the armed
Houthi movement that controls Sanaa has been pillaging it to
finance its war against the exiled government.
The governing council of Houthis and Saleh supporters said
in a statement that the "unprecedented move reflects the
desperation and lack of direction that the Saudi regime and its
supporters in Riyadh had reached."
It said the central bank in Sanaa, currently run by veteran
governor Mohamed Bin Humam, should be the only legitimate
monetary authority.
"This act from a legal perspective is null and void," it
said. "We call on the international community especially the
international monetary and financial institutions to stand by
their decision to reject that move."
The leader of the Iran-allied Houthi faction Abdel-Malek
Al-Houthi on Al Manar television, the Lebanese Hezbollah's
official station, that the move was mainly directed by the
United States and appealed to Yemenis to support the bank in
Sanaa.
"Whoever can contribute should contribute, whether it is
fifty riyals or a hundred or a thousand, and then you will see
how the bank will stand strong in the face of the conspiracies
it faces," he said.
The newly appointed governor Quaiti said on Monday that
salaries paid by the central bank to pro-Houthi soldiers and
officials have reduced Yemeni foreign exchange reserves from
$5.2 billion in September 2014 to less than $700 million by the
end of August.
Still, diplomats largely agree that the bank has maintained
its impartiality throughout the 18-month civil war, remaining
the last pillar of Yemen's financial system and guaranteeing
imports of key food staples - a job that becomes harder as
foreign exchange reserves dwindle.
