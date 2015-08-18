LONDON, Aug 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Months of
brutal conflict in Yemen have killed or injured more than 1,000
children, and the number of young people recruited or used as
fighters has soared, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF
said on Wednesday.
Some 400 children have been killed and more than 600 injured
- an average of eight casualties every day - since fighting
escalated at the end of March, according to UNICEF.
A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been bombarding the
Iranian-allied Houthi rebel movement - Yemen's dominant force -
since late March in a bid to reinstate exiled President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who has fled to Riyadh.
The war has killed more than 4,300 people, many of them
civilians, and spread disease and hunger throughout the country.
More than 1.3 million people have been forced to flee their
homes since March, and nearly 10 million children - 80 percent
of the country's under-18 population - need urgent humanitarian
aid, UNICEF said in a report released on Wednesday.
"Children are bearing the brunt of a brutal armed conflict
which escalated in March this year and shows no sign of a
resolution," the U.N. agency said.
"This conflict is a particular tragedy for Yemeni children
... (they) are being killed by bombs or bullets and those that
survive face the growing threat of disease and malnutrition,"
UNICEF Yemen representative Julien Harneis said.
The report Yemen: Childhood Under Threat said the number of
children recruited or used in the conflict had more than doubled
to 377 so far in 2015 from 156 in 2014.
All warring sides in Yemen are increasingly using teenage
boys - who see fighting as a way to support their families
financially - to swell their ranks, UNICEF said.
A quarter of Yemen's health facilities - around 900 - have
closed since March, while shortages of medicines and medical
supplies have disrupted those that remain open, according to the
U.N. body, which said the health system was "crumbling".
More than 2.5 million children under the age of 15 are at
risk of contracting measles, while nearly 2 million are likely
to suffer from malnutrition this year, almost one million more
than in 2014, UNICEF said.
"I would sell everything I have to ensure my children's
wellbeing... what really disturbs me is how difficult it has
become to get proper medical treatment," Umm Faisal, mother of
an 18-month-old baby in Yemen, told UNICEF.
