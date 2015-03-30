BEIJING, March 30 China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had already evacuated 122 of its nationals from strife-torn Yemen to Djibouti, with 400 more still to go, as it repeated a call for a political resolution to the crisis.

Riyadh announced last week that it and nine other Sunni Muslim countries had begun air strikes against the Shi'ite Houthi militia, who control Yemen's capital and are backed by Iran, Saudi Arabia's main regional foe.

Chinese warships have arrived and are taking out Chinese nationals across the Red Sea, though the ambassador remains at his post in Sanaa, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

"We are in close communications with all sides, the aim of which is to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of Chinese citizens," Hua said.

Saudi Arabia's U.N. envoy said on Friday the Gulf Cooperation Council had shared a draft United Nations resolution with the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China. The resolution would impose an arms embargo on groups spoiling the peace and political process.

Hua would not comment directly on whether China would support that resolution.

"We hope that the relevant sides can use political means to resolve the Yemen crisis as soon as possible," she said.

The Security Council has already condemned the takeover of much of Yemen and its institutions by the Houthis, urged them to withdraw, stated its support for Hadi and demanded an end to the hostilities.

"We again call on all parties in Yemen to earnestly fulfil the relevant Security Council resolutions," Hua added.

Violence has been spreading across Yemen since last year, when Iran-backed Houthi militia seized the capital, Sanaa, and effectively removed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who seeks to return from the southern port city of Aden.

The Houthi fighters, representing a Shi'ite minority that makes up around a third of Yemen's population, emerged as the most powerful force in the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country last year, when they captured the capital Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia has rallied Sunni Muslim Arab countries in an air campaign to support Hadi, who moved to Aden in February and is now in Riyadh, after leaving Yemen in the past week. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)