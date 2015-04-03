(Adds confirmation from German foreign ministry)
By Megha Rajagopalan and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, April 3 A Chinese naval frigate has
evacuated 225 foreign citizens from strife-torn Yemen, its
foreign ministry said, marking the first time that China's
military has helped other countries evacuate their people during
an international crisis.
Ten different nationalities were among the evacuees picked
up on Thursday afternoon from Aden, Yemen's second city, and
transported to Djibouti, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in
a statement on its website late Thursday.
The ministry said foreign governments - Pakistan, Ethiopia,
Singapore, Italy, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Britain, Canada and
Yemen - had requested China's help. A spokeswoman said it was
the first time China had carried out a specific evacuation of
foreign nationals from a danger zone.
A diplomatic source familiar with the operation said it was
"very risky" and that fighting had come close to the Chinese
warship.
"The Chinese ship was in the right place at the right time,"
the source said.
A spokeswoman for Germany's foreign ministry confirmed that
China had evacuated three Germans to Djibouti, adding that
Berlin was "very thankful to the Chinese government for its
support".
Violence has been spreading across Yemen since last year,
when Iran-backed Shi'ite Houthi fighters seized the capital,
Sanaa, and effectively removed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
A Saudi-led coalition has hit the rebels with air strikes over
the past week.
A state television report on Friday showed evacuees, who
were mostly Pakistani, arriving in Djibouti.
"We are really thankful to the Chinese government, who
really helped us, and took us out (with) the school children,"
one woman told China Central Television.
The broadcaster showed footage young children stepping off a
Chinese warship waving Chinese flags, and in one case, kissing a
seaman on the cheek.
The evacuation of foreigners bolsters China's image at home
and abroad, according to Shen Dingli, an international relations
professor at Fudan University in Shanghai.
"We wouldn't look very good if we have the capacity to help
others but no heart to do it," Shen said.
"Now we look really good," he added.
China had earlier evacuated 571 of its own nationals, along
with eight foreigners who worked for Chinese companies.
Once-reclusive China has become increasingly active in
disaster relief and humanitarian aid abroad as its global
economic interests widen.
"China has been keen to learn from the experience of other
countries on how to evacuate people, especially after Libya,"
said one senior Western diplomat in Beijing. "It's good to see
China taking more of an interest in this."
A low-key diplomatic player in the Middle East despite its
reliance on oil from the region, China has voiced concern at the
surge in violence in Yemen and called for a political solution.
Beijing drew international praise last year when it sent
elite troops to help Ebola-hit Liberia by building a treatment
centre and help transport medical supplies.
China also sent a state-of-the-art hospital ship to the
Philippines in 2013 after one of the world's biggest typhoons
killed thousands.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Ben Blanchard, additional
reporting by Reuters Television and Sabine Siebold in Berlin;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)