BEIJING, April 18 Efforts should be stepped up
to seek a political solution to the crisis in Yemen, Chinese
President Xi Jinping told Saudi Arabia's King Salman in a
telephone call, China's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
A Saudi-led coalition began an air campaign on March 25
after Yemen's Houthi rebels, who run most of the country, closed
in on the southern port city of Aden and forced the Saudi-backed
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour to flee to Riyadh.
China, a low-key diplomatic player in the Middle East
despite its reliance on oil from the region, has previously
expressed concern at the upsurge in violence in Yemen and called
for a political solution.
"The situation in Yemen concerns the security and stability
of the Middle East, especially the Gulf region, and efforts on
the political resolution process for the Yemen issue ought to be
speeded up," Xi said, according to the Foreign Ministry.
All parties should follow the decisions of the United
Nations Security Council and proposals by the Gulf Cooperation
Council to ensure stability and normalcy is returned to in Yemen
as soon as possible, Xi added.
"China is willing to keep in close touch and coordinate with
all parties to jointly push for an appropriate resolution at the
earliest stage for the Yemen issue," he said.
The Foreign Ministry said the call was made on Friday.
Salman explained Saudi Arabia's position on Yemen to Xi, and
said he was willing to make efforts to resume peace and
stability there as soon as possible, China's Foreign Ministry
added.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)