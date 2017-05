CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for a bomb attack outside the residence of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi which killed seven people.

In a statement online, the militant group said the attack was carried out by a suicide car bomber it identified as Abu Hanifa al-Hollandi, suggesting the attacker was Dutch.

The group said the attack had killed about 10 members of palace security and wounded about 20.

It was not immediately possible to verify the authenticity of the claim or the identity of the attacker.

