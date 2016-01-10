(Updates death toll, details)
DUBAI Jan 10 A "projectile" struck a clinic
supported by international medical group Medecins Sans
Frontieres in north Yemen on Sunday, killing four people, MSF
said, another in a series of attacks on its facilities in the
war-torn country.
MSF said it was not clear who was behind the attack that
also wounded 10 other people in Shiara Hospital in the Razeh
district, where the group has worked since November last year.
In a statement on its Twitter account, MSF did not identify
who was killed in the attack but said that three of the wounded
were staff members, of whom two were in critical condition.
"This is the third severe incident in the last 3 months. Our
teams struggle on a daily basis to ensure the respect of health
facilities," MSF wrote. An earlier tweet by the group described
the projectile as a rocket.
Regional MSF operations chief Raquel Ayora said all warring
parties are regularly informed of the GPS coordinates of the
medical sites where the group works, and that MSF was in
constant dialogue with them.
"There is no way that anyone with the capacity to carry out
an air strike or launch a rocket would not have known that the
Shiara Hospital was a functioning health facility providing
critical services and supported by MSF," she said.
MSF said Saudi-led air strikes hit another of its health
facilities elsewhere in the province in October last year,
wrecking the building and lightly wounding two staff members.
A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been fighting
the Iran-allied Houthi group in Yemen, a campaign Riyadh says is
aimed at repelling at what it sees as creeping Iranian influence
in the Arabian Peninsula region.
Nearly 6,000 people have been killed since the Saudi
coalition entered Yemen's conflict in March, almost half of them
civilians. The war has exacerbated hunger and disease in Yemen,
the region's poorest country.
In a separate incident, an intelligence colonel was killed
in a drive-by shooting in Yemen's southern port city of Aden on
Sunday, a security official source said, in an attack claimed by
Islamic State militants.
It was the latest in a series of assassination and bombings
by militants belonging to the Yemen branch of the ultra-violent
group which have undermined security in Aden, the temporary
capital of the embattled Yemeni central government.
