Smoke rises from the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

UNITED NATIONS The U.N. special envoy for Yemen on Monday announced a plan for a ceasefire in Yemen starting on Wednesday night, a U.N. statement said.

Special Envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed has received assurances from all Yemeni parties for a ceasefire to begin at 23:59 Yemen time on Wednesday, for an initial period of 72 hours, subject to renewal, the statement said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)