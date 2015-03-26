WASHINGTON, March 25 Saudi Arabia consulted with
the United States at "high levels" before launching air strikes
against Houthi fighters in Yemen, and President Barack Obama was
aware of the plan, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.
The Obama administration gave its support to the military
campaign, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir told reporters earlier that
Riyadh had been in touch with Washington about the operation now
under way, but that the United States was not a member of the
10-country coalition.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Eric Beech)