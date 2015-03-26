WASHINGTON, March 25 Saudi Arabia consulted with the United States at "high levels" before launching air strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen, and President Barack Obama was aware of the plan, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The Obama administration gave its support to the military campaign, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir told reporters earlier that Riyadh had been in touch with Washington about the operation now under way, but that the United States was not a member of the 10-country coalition. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Eric Beech)