* Clashes centred around Aden cargo and container terminals
* Curfew aims to curtail movement of armed groups
* Tensions heightened by Saudi execution of Shi'ite cleric
(Adds details, president visits port, Sunni Muslim cleric shot
dead)
By Mohammed Mukhashaf
ADEN, Jan 4 Yemeni authorities announced a dusk
to dawn curfew in Aden starting on Monday following a night of
gunbattles between armed men and government forces that killed
at least 12 people from both sides, a local government spokesman
said.
The government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has been
grappling with lawlessness in the southern port since
militiamen, backed by a Saudi-led Arab alliance, drove the
Iran-allied Houthis out in July.
Nizar Anwar, spokesman for the Aden local government, said
the clashes were concentrated around the cargo and container
terminals in Aden, which the gunmen had sought to seize from
security forces.
Eight members of the security forces and four gunmen died in
the clashes, Anwar told Reuters, adding that security forces
managed to secure both terminals late at night on Sunday.
"The security committee has decided to impose a curfew on
all parts of Aden from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.," Anwar said, adding
that the curfew would remain in place until further notice.
"This is a precautionary measure to deny armed elements
freedom of movement," he added.
Hadi toured the cargo terminal in the city's Mualla district
on Monday, port sources said, indicating that the facility was
under government control.
Yemen descended into a civil war in March when the Houthis
forced Hadi to flee to Saudi Arabia after they closed in on
Aden, drawing in a Saudi-led coalition into the Yemen conflict.
Tensions mounted further this weekend after the Houthis
joined Shi'ite Iran in condemning the decision by Sunni Muslim
power Saudi Arabia to execute a prominent Shi'ite cleric.
Islamist militants, local tribesmen and criminals have
exploited the fighting to spread chaos in the areas vacated by
the Houthis.
A series of attacks have rocked Aden since July, including a
booby-trapped car attack that killed Aden's governor General
Jaafar Mohammed Saad and six members of his entourage last
month.
In the latest attack on Monday, gunmen shot dead Sheikh Ali
Othman al-Gailani, a member of a Sunni Muslim Sufi group -- a
mystical school of Islam -- after he left a mosque in the city's
Crater district, witnesses said.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack and the motive
was not immediately clear, but the Islamic State and al Qaeda
oppose the Sufi school and have attacked its members elsewhere
in the Middle East in recent years.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Cairo,; Writing by
Katie Paul and Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams)