SANAA Jan 26 A suspected U.S. drone attacked a car in Yemen's eastern Marib province on Monday, killing three suspected al Qaeda militants, local officials told Reuters.

It is the first reported such strike by a remotely piloted plane since Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, a leading advocate of U.S. counter-terrorism measures in the region, resigned last week. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and Kevin Liffey)