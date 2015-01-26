* First U.S. drone strike since Yemeni president quit
SANAA, Jan 26 A CIA drone strike on a car in
Yemen killed three men believed to be al Qaeda militants on
Monday, officials said, in a sign U.S. security operations would
continue despite a political crisis in the volatile Arab
country.
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his government quit on
Thursday in a confrontation with an Iranian-allied armed group,
depriving Washington of a staunch ally in its campaign against
al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
The attack by a remotely piloted plane in central Marib
province was the first since the departure of Hadi and signals
Washington's campaign against AQAP is continuing, at least in
its use of drones, despite his absence.
AQAP claimed responsibility for deadly shootings in Paris on
Jan. 7 and American officials fear al Qaeda will gain strength
in Yemen's current power vacuum.
U.S. security officials had said on Friday the collapse of
the U.S.-backed government had disrupted Washington's
counter-terrorism campaign, dealing a major setback to U.S.
efforts to undermine one of al Qaeda's most potent wings.
Several U.S. government sources indicated on Monday the
latest strike was carried out by a CIA drone. A CIA spokesman
declined to comment.
BATTLING AL QAEDA
Local officials confirmed the number of suspected al Qaeda
militants killed. The Pentagon did not comment on the strike but
renewed the U.S. commitment to battling AQAP.
"Counter-terrorism operations in Yemen continue. Training
operations in Yemen continue, although they are curtailed, in
some cases," said Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman.
President Barack Obama on Sunday defended his drone-based
strategy against AQAP, saying the alternative would be to deploy
U.S. troops, which was not sustainable.
Shi'ite Muslim Houthi militiamen seized Sanaa in September,
becoming Yemen's dominant political faction, and now run the
capital and several other parts of the country. Last week they
took over the presidential palace and besieged Hadi in his
residence in a dispute about the constitution that ended with
Hadi's resignation.
The fighters, wearing tribal robes and carrying automatic
weapons, have set up checkpoints throughout the city.
On Monday, Houthi gunmen and supporters stormed the
capital's main university to detain several of 200 or so
protesters demonstrating against them.
A group of activists who took part in the 2011 Arab Spring
uprising in Yemen, which ousted Hadi's predecessor, veteran
autocrat Ali Abdullah Saleh, warned in an open letter on Monday
that the Houthi takeover could destroy the Yemeni state and dash
their hopes for a transition to democracy.
"This path increases the chances of armed conflict which can
only result in a civil war and fragment the country on fanatical
sectarian and regional lines, putting an end to the dream of
Yemenis for a civil state," the activists wrote.
UNRAVELLING
The Houthis, from the remote northern mountains, made steady
gains southward last year before seizing Sanaa. Diplomats say
they were aided by the inaction of army units loyal to Saleh.
While the Houthis say their takeover was a second revolution
aimed at ousting corrupt officials, some activists fear they are
an Iranian proxy working with the former president to settle
scores and become new kingmakers.
"Just as in 2011, we are using peaceful means in confronting
these militias," said Fayez Noman, a protester near Sanaa
University. "We will continue to take to the streets every day.
We have no other option."
Fanning out to majority Sunni areas in the country's west
and centre, the Houthis have met resistance from tribes allied
with AQAP, leading to an uptick in deadly sectarian combat.
Six Houthi fighters were killed in an ambush on their car by
local gunmen on Monday, tribal sources said.
