DUBAI Dec 22 A U.S. drone strike killed four
suspected Al Qaeda militants in central Yemen on Tuesday, tribal
sources told Reuters, in the first such attack since September.
The drone attack took place against the background of
Yemen's wider conflict involving Houthi militiamen and groups
loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh against forces
supporting exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which Al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has sought to exploit.
The drone strike targeted the men's car as they drove
through Nata district on the road linking Bayda and Shabwa
provinces, destroying the vehicle and leaving four charred
bodies inside, the sources said.
The Al Qaeda affiliate took over two towns in southern Yemen
at the beginning of the month, deploying fighters on the streets
and blowing up the house of a local tribal militia commander
before withdrawing.
The United States has kept up a drone campaign against the
militants, adding to near-daily air strikes by a Saudi-led Gulf
Arab coalition, which intervened in the war in March to rout the
Iran-backed Houthis and restore Hadi's exiled government.
The drone attacks have killed some of AQAP's top leaders,
including its chief, Nasser al-Wuhayshi, in June.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Katie Paul; Editing
by Richard Balmforth)