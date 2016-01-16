ADEN Jan 16 A drone strike killed three
suspected al Qaeda militants in an overnight attack in central
Yemen, a local official said on Saturday, as a U.S. campaign
goes on amid a wider civil war in the country.
The apparent U.S. drone attack targeted a car travelling on
Friday night in the Ruqot area of eastern Shabwa province, a
remote desert area where al Qaeda militants are believed to be
operating. It was the first such attack reported this year.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has taken advantage
of a conflict pitting Houthi militiamen against forces loyal to
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to grab territory and operate
more openly.
It seized control of two towns in southern Yemen at the
beginning of December, deploying fighters on the streets and
blowing up the house of a local tribal militia commander before
withdrawing.
The United States has kept up a drone campaign against the
militants, adding to near-daily air strikes by a Saudi-led Gulf
Arab coalition, which intervened in the war last March to rout
the Iran-backed Houthis and restore Hadi's government.
Suspected U.S. drone strikes, which normally use Hellfire
missiles, have killed some of AQAP's top leaders, including its
chief Nasser al-Wuhayshi last June.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Sami Aboudi;
Editing by Helen Popper)