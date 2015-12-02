* Houthi rebels offer stiff resistance to coalition troops
By Sam Wilkin
ADEN, Dec 2 Soldiers from the United Arab
Emirates, at the head of a Gulf Arab coalition fighting
Iran-allied Houthi forces in Yemen, are preparing for a long,
tough ground war from their base in the southern port of Aden.
As thousands of coalition soldiers fight daily battles with
the Houthis on the front lines, their comrades in Aden are
training Yemeni troops and trying to rebuild a functioning state
loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Infighting within the Hadi camp, the martial prowess of the
Houthis and a growing Islamist menace have given the UAE armed
forces, which have deployed in international operations from
Kosovo to Afghanistan, their biggest challenge yet.
Saudi Arabia assembled the coalition in March to carry out
air strikes against the Houthis, whose rapid advance through the
country had forced Hadi into exile in Riyadh and sparked fears
of Iranian influence on the Arabian Peninsula.
Since then, the coalition has ramped up its deployment of
ground forces and the UAE, which has contributed the largest and
most experienced contingent of ground troops, has taken an
increasingly prominent role.
Brigadier Nasser Mushabab Al Otaibi, the Emirati officer
leading the combined land force, said around 4,000 troops from
the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Sudan were now in Yemen, in
the first major Gulf Arab-led intervention. He declined to say
how many were from the UAE.
As well as fighting on the front lines, coalition soldiers
are training around 7,000 Yemeni troops, and plan to begin
building a police force in Aden to replace the ragtag local
militias who currently man the checkpoints.
"They have their own army, they are trying to build police,
and they have a government in Aden... it's a country now,"
Otaibi said in an interview at the UAE's military headquarters
in the once-thriving port city.
Nonetheless, progress on the ground has been slow since the
coalition took Aden in July. The Houthis and their allies still
control most populated areas including the capital Sanaa, and
are putting up a tough fight in the important city of Taiz,
180km (110 miles) north-west of Aden.
"They are very good snipers. They've been using guns since
they were this big," said one soldier of the Houthis, holding
his hand out at waist height.
Otaibi said it would take another month or two for the
coalition to capture Taiz. After that, with a United
Nations-backed peace process barely out of the starting blocks,
more battles will surely lie ahead.
BUILDING A NATION
In the absence of a quick military victory, the UAE has
poured money into reconstruction and humanitarian aid in Aden,
hoping to build a sustainable economy and set an example of good
governance that will turn public opinion against the Houthis.
A team from the UAE's Red Crescent Society said it had spent
almost $100 million on power stations alone, and distributed
food to 163,000 families.
"If you walk down the street you will see electricity
everywhere, water supply, prices going down," Otaibi said. He
said in Aden the price of flour, the staple food, was less than
one sixth what it was in Sanaa.
Hadi returned from exile last month, pledging to oversee the
reconquest of Taiz and making Aden a de facto capital city for
the first time since 1990, when the People's Democratic Republic
of Yemen (PDRY or South Yemen) unified with the north.
Separatist sentiment, suppressed after a failed uprising in
1994, is once again on the rise. The PDRY flag, sporting a
socialist star on Arab nationalist colours, is proudly hoisted
alongside the UAE and Saudi colours at militia checkpoints
around the city; the Yemeni flag is nowhere to be seen.
The resurgence of separatism suggests that not everyone in
Aden shares Hadi's goal of reunifying Yemen. Local fighters who
helped drive the Houthis from Aden may not have the appetite to
chase them all the way back to Sanaa.
Even within the Hadi establishment, there are signs of a
growing rift between the president, who is pushing for total
victory to bolster his legitimacy, and Vice President Khaled
Bahah, whom diplomats see as more amenable to peace talks.
On Tuesday, Bahah rejected a cabinet reshuffle ordered by
Hadi, signalling a deepening rift between the two leaders.
And at some point, the coalition will need to turn its
attention to the sparsely populated east, where Islamic State
and al Qaeda are seizing territory and menacing Aden's flank. Al
Qaeda took over two towns around 50 km (30 miles) from Aden on
Wednesday, residents said.
"THE RIGHT MISSION"
UAE troops flying home said they would be back in Yemen
after a short break. With its air-conditioned tents and
satellite television, the base in Aden has become a second home
for many of them.
On the UAE home front, cars carry stickers supporting the
troops and cinemas show elegies to the fallen soldiers,
proclaiming that "Your sacrifice protects the nation".
Newspapers are filled with dispatches from the front.
On Monday, there were public commemorations for "Martyr's
Day", a new public holiday introduced after 45 Emirati soldiers
were killed in a single incident.
Nonetheless, there are no signs of war weariness among the
Emirati troops, who see the Yemen campaign as a war of necessity
despite its remoteness. The fighting is taking place more than
1,000 km (600 miles) from the UAE's borders.
"We have a mission and we believe it's the right mission ...
we know if we don't do this fight this time, we'll do it in five
or ten years and it will be harder than now," Otaibi said.
(Editing by Dominic Evans and Giles Elgood)