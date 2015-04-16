(adds quote, background)
DUBAI, April 16 The United Nations envoy to
Yemen, Jamal Benomar, resigned on Wednesday, according his
official Facebook page, signalling the failure of U.N. efforts
to end fierce fighting in the country.
Benomar, a veteran Moroccan diplomat, brokered a 2011
transition plan aimed at quelling political turmoil in Yemen.
However, it subsequently unravelled, culminating in an on-going
Saudi-led bombing campaign against Iran-allied Houthi rebels.
"A successor shall be named in due course. Until that time
and beyond, the United Nations will continue to spare no efforts
to re-launch the peace process in order to get the political
transition back on track," the statement said.
A U.N. diplomatic source said Secretary General Ban Ki-moon
was considering appointing Mauritanian diplomat Ould Cheikh
Ahmed to the post.
A Western diplomat said Ahmed was "in the mix" as a
candidate, adding that a final decision had not been made.
Several diplomats said it had been known for months that Benomar
wanted to leave the Yemen post.
Benomar had irked Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations for
his handling of so far unsuccessful peace talks between the
Houthis and the Western and Gulf Arab-backed Yemeni government,
Western U.N. diplomats said on condition of anonymity.
Both the Houthis and Saudi-based Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi had also grown impatient with the envoy, Yemeni
political sources told Reuters, and U.N.-sponsored talks
repeatedly gave way to armed clashes between the two sides.
(Reporting By Noah Browning and Louis Charbonneau; Editing by
Michael Georgy and Crispian Balmer)