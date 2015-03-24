ADEN, March 24 Forces loyal to Yemeni President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi drove Houthi fighters from two towns
they had seized hours earlier on Tuesday, residents said.
The northern-based Houthis had seized Kirsh, a town about
100 km (62 miles) north of Hadi's base in the southern port of
Aden. But army units, tribesmen and militiamen pounded the
fighters with rockets and heavy artillery, forcing them to
withdraw northwards, military officials and residents said.
Hadi's forces also counter-attacked in Dhalea town,
reversing the Houthis' first inroads into the territory of the
formerly independent south. The town has for years been the
centre of an armed movement to secede from the Yemeni capital
Sanaa.
