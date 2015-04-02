Oil prices rise on falling US crude stocks, Saudi supply cut to Asia
* U.S. crude stocks fall 5.2 million barrels to lowest since Feb.
ADEN, April 2 Houthi fighters and their allies battled gunmen in Aden's Crater district on Thursday, in the heart of the southern Yemeni port city which is the last major foothold of forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, several residents said.
They said there were hundreds of Houthi and allied fighters in Crater, backed by tanks and armoured vehicles.
It was the first time fighting on the ground had reached so deeply into central Aden, and came despite a week of air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition aimed at stemming the Houthi advances. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Dominic Evans, Editing by William Maclean and Hugh Lawson)
* U.S. crude stocks fall 5.2 million barrels to lowest since Feb.
SINGAPORE, May 11 Shares in Singapore-listed Noble Group Ltd are set to fall after a profit warning by the struggling commodity trader stoked worries that its recovery from a deep restructuring could take longer than expected.