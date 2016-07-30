CAIRO, July 30 Warplanes of a Saudi-led
coalition bombed Houthi fighters from Yemen seeking to
infiltrate Saudi Arabia on Saturday, killing tens of Houthi
militiamen, security sources said.
The bombing took place on the Yemeni side of the border
close to the Saudi city of Najran, they said. Clashes were also
seen in the northwestern Yemeni town of Haradh which borders the
kingdom, witnesses told Reuters.
The flare-up in fighting was one of the worst since peace
talks began in Kuwait in April between Yemen's government and
the Houthis to end a 16-month conflict that has left more than
6,400 people dead, nearly half of them civilians, and displaced
more than 2.5 million.
A truce that began in April has slowed the momentum of
fighting, but violence continues almost daily.
Prospects for progress in the talks dimmed further this week
when Houthi rebels and their allies in the political party of a
militarily powerful former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh,
announced they had decided to form a political council to
unilaterally rule the country.
Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the United Nations Yemen envoy,
said the move gravely violated U.N. Security Council Resolution
2216, which calls on the Houthis "to refrain from further
unilateral actions that could undermine the political transition
in Yemen".
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Editing by William Maclean and
Nerys Avery)