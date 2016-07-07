WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
CAIRO, July 7 A fire that broke out at a domestic gas storage facility in Yemen's Marib province on Thursday killed a worker and seriously injured four others, according to state media and a local official.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze caused by an electrical fault which broke out close to Safer, an oil industry compound in Marib province about 150 km (95 miles) east of the capital Sanaa, said state news agency, Saba, citing a Yemeni official.
Saudi-led coalition forces fighting the Houthi group who control the capital have been flying reinforcements into a small airport in the town of Safer.
Marib has most of Yemen's oil and gas fields and has long been a battleground between factions including local tribesmen, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) insurgents and other Islamists, and government forces. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing Tom Finn; Editing by Toby Chopra)
BEIJING, May 14 China's Belt and Road initiative is "fantastic" but obstacles could arise from some countries who see it as a potential threat, a senior official from Venezuela said on Sunday.