Smoke billows at a military site after it was hit by an air strike at the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

DUBAI The International Committee of the Red Cross aims to fly two planes carrying a total of 48 tonnes of medical help and other aid to Yemen over the next two days.

Hundreds of people have been killed and tens of thousands uprooted in weeks of fighting in Yemen. The United Nations children's agency UNICEF said on Monday the conflict was pushing Yemen towards a humanitarian disaster.

Delivery of the aid shipments has been repeatedly held up as the ICRC negotiated clearance with the Saudi-led coalition which has mounted air strikes on Yemen's Houthi fighters for nearly two weeks. It also struggled to find aircraft to fly into Yemen.

ICRC spokeswoman Marie Claire Feghali said it planned to fly the first plane, which is loading up in Jordan with 16 tonnes of medical aid, to Yemen on Wednesday.

The second, carrying medical aid and other equipment including tents and generators, is being prepared in Geneva and will fly to Yemen on Thursday, she said.

Both flights have been cleared with the Saudis.

Feghali said the Red Cross was still trying to get clearance for a boat to bring a team of surgeons from the ICRC and the medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres to Aden from Djibouti.

The Iranian-allied Houthis control the capital Yemen and launched an assault on the southern city of Aden in March.

