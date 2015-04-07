DUBAI, April 7 The International Committee of
the Red Cross aims to fly two planes carrying a total of 48
tonnes of medical help and other aid to Yemen over the next two
days.
Hundreds of people have been killed and tens of thousands
uprooted in weeks of fighting in Yemen. The United Nations
children's agency UNICEF said on Monday the conflict was pushing
Yemen towards a humanitarian disaster.
Delivery of the aid shipments has been repeatedly held up as
the ICRC negotiated clearance with the Saudi-led coalition which
has mounted air strikes on Yemen's Houthi fighters for nearly
two weeks. It also struggled to find aircraft to fly into Yemen.
ICRC spokeswoman Marie Claire Feghali said it planned to fly
the first plane, which is loading up in Jordan with 16 tonnes of
medical aid, to Yemen on Wednesday.
The second, carrying medical aid and other equipment
including tents and generators, is being prepared in Geneva and
will fly to Yemen on Thursday, she said.
Both flights have been cleared with the Saudis.
Feghali said the Red Cross was still trying to get clearance
for a boat to bring a team of surgeons from the ICRC and the
medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres to Aden from
Djibouti.
The Iranian-allied Houthis control the capital Yemen and
launched an assault on the southern city of Aden in March.
