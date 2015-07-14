GENEVA, July 14 A 40 truck convoy carrying enough food to feed 117,000 people for a month has reached Yemen's Aden province after being held at a checkpoint for days, Abeer Etefa, a spokeswoman for the U.N. World Food Programme in Cairo, said on Tuesday.

Etefa said 13 trucks entered Aden on Monday and the remaining 27 on Tuesday, with 1,285 tonnes of food in total. But hopes of shipping 500,000 litres of fuel to Aden were still stymied by security problems.

"The area around the port for the last 48 hours has been a war zone," she said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)