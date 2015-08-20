LONDON, Aug 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - War-torn Yemen
is on the brink of famine, with millions of women and children
most at risk of starvation as fighting around major ports stalls
imports of food and other humanitarian aid, according to the
United Nations.
Some 13 million people in the impoverished Arab state, half
the population, are hungry, while 6 million face starvation and
urgently need food aid, the World Food Programme said.
Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition earlier this week hit
the port of Hodeida, controlled by Iranian-allied Houthi forces,
which has become the main access point for aid to the north.
The war has killed more than 4,300 people, many of them
civilians, and spread disease and hunger throughout Yemen.
The lack of basic foodstuffs, shortage of clean water, and
diminished fuel supply have created "the dawn of a perfect storm
for the most vulnerable Yemeni people", according to WFP
Executive Director Ertharin Cousin.
The warning signs of looming famine "are in fact developing
in front of our eyes," Cousin said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The damage to Yemen's next generation may become
irreversible if we don't reach children quickly with the right
food at the right time. We must act now before it is too late."
More than 1.2 million children in Yemen are suffering from
malnutrition and more than half a million children are severely
malnourished, according to the WFP.
The 1.3 million internally displaced people have been hit
hardest by the lack of food, with many families surviving on
bread, rice and tea, the U.N. body said.
The WFP has supplied 3.5 million people with food since the
conflict erupted, but said damage to road networks had made it
difficult to reach the hardest-hit areas.
Yemen previously imported the majority of its fuel and 90
percent of the food needed for its population of 26 million,
most of it by sea, but the Saudi alliance has imposed a blockade
on imports in a bid to cut off arms supplies to rebel forces.
United Nations aid chief Stephen O'Brien said earlier this
week that the bombing of Hodeida was a violation of
international humanitarian law and that the damage to the port
would make it harder to get aid to those in need.
The United Nations has raised the humanitarian crisis in
Yemen to its highest category, placing it alongside emergencies
in South Sudan, Syria and Iraq. It has said more than 21 million
people in Yemen need help, some 80 percent of the population.
