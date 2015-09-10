* Over 20 ships stuck outside Yemen waiting to unload
cargoes
* Fuel and water shortages adding to hardships for Yemenis
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Sept 10 Shipping to Yemen is grinding to
a halt as Saudi-led navy inspections hold up cargoes, shippers
say, depriving it of desperately needed fuel and food as aid
groups warn of famine.
Before Saudi Arabia and Arab allies intervened in March to
try to restore Yemen's president to power and roll back the
Iranian-allied Houthi militia, Yemen imported more than 90
percent of its food, mostly by sea.
Since then, many shipping companies have pulled out. Those
still willing to bring cargoes face incalculable delays and
searches by coalition warships hunting for arms for the Houthis.
Around 23 ships, carrying cargoes such as wheat, rice and
fuel, waited to discharge at Hodaida and Salif ports along the
Red Sea, ship tracking data on Thomson Reuters Eikon showed. The
two ports are still controlled by Houthis.
"The siege is killing us from every direction as prices for
just about everything have risen in a crazy way," Mohammed
Ibrahim, a government employee told Reuters by phone from
Hodaida.
An official at Hodaida port confirmed that vessel traffic
had dropped significantly due to inspections.
"Also the destruction by the alliance of cranes used to lift
goods has also led to a decrease in the ship numbers," he added.
Arab coalition forces bombed Hodaida port in August.
U.S. NAVY REPORT
A humanitarian aid and food report compiled this week by the
U.S. Navy, seen by Reuters, also showed over 20 ships stuck. The
paralysed ports and damage to flour mills threatened to create
more shortages, it said.
"This shortfall could leave up to 14 million people without
staple wheat/bread products," said the report.
An international commodities trade source familiar with
Yemen: "The inspections regime is holding up many ships and
there is no clear explanation for all of this given many of the
cargoes originate in Europe, the United States and Australia."
"Cargo operations anywhere in the country are not
functioning on even the most basic level given fuel shortages,
power cuts and also the disruptions caused by the inspections,
which have become even more unpredictable," the source added.
The United Nations said last week that it will set up an
inspection regime to increase the flow of commercial goods into
Yemen. The new inspection regime, which the Saudi-led coalition
has accepted, is awaiting funding.
Trade sources said even if the U.N. took over inspections,
it would still take time for cargoes to flow.
"Even if a U.N. inspections regime comes into effect, there
will be a massive backlog of ships, which need to come into the
country now," the commodities trade source said.
About 20 million people or 80 percent of the population, are
estimated to be going hungry. The United Nations warned last
month that Yemen was on the brink of famine.
The U.S. Navy report, citing aid agency estimates, said
Yemen faced a grain shortfall of 170,000 tonnes per month.
According to trade data on Thomson Reuters Eikon, wheat
imports into Yemen are estimated to reach 50,000 tonnes in
September versus 35,000 tonnes in August and 159,503 tonnes in
June.
Fuel shortages have spread disease and suffering in arid
Yemen, where access to water is mostly depends on fuel-powered
pumps. Aid and commercial assessments show Yemen needs to import
over 500,000 tonnes of fuel every month.
UK based consultant James Firebrace, who has worked on water
and economic issues in Yemen for several years, said the water
situation was already highly fragile and an outbreak of dengue
fever in Taiz, the country's third largest city, was adding to
the worsening toll.
"Fuel is needed to pump water and irrigate crops. Yemen's
fishermen have been unable to go out and fish from lack of
fuel," Firebrace said. "All of this is pointing to a severe
breakdown in the functioning of the country's economy - both
rural and urban."
