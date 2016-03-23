(corrects spelling of name of WFP official)
By Abdulrahman al-Ansi
SANAA, March 23 Nearly half of Yemen's 22
provinces on the verge of famine as result of the war there and
more than 13 million people need food aid, the U.N. World Food
Programme (WFP) says.
Aid groups have blamed curbs imposed by the Saudi-led
coalition on access to Houthi-controlled ports for the crisis
and also accuse Houthis of preventing supplies from reaching
some areas, including the city of Taiz in the southwest.
"From a food security perspective, 10 of Yemen's 22
provinces are classified as emergency, which is one step before
famine," Adham Musallam, deputy director of the WFP office in
the capital Sanaa, said as the agency launched a food voucher
program to help the most needy.
Fighting over the past year has displaced about 2.3 million
people and left more than half of Yemen's 26 million population
in need of food aid, Musallam said.
"This means that we must not wait until the situation
reaches famine but must act now to provide humanitarian aid
directly," Musallam said.
The Houthis took over Sanaa in September 2014, ousting
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, then seized his temporary
headquarters in the southern port city of Aden.
The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 to try
to restore Hadi to power and roll back Houthi gains. More than
6,200 people have been killed in the conflict, half of them
civilians.
To counter the food crisis, the WFP has launched a program
of emergency food vouchers to provide up to one million people
with basic needs eventually.
In Sanaa, which is still under Houthi control, hundreds of
people queued for hours to register for the vouchers. Under the
programme a family of six receives wheat grain, pulses,
vegetable oil, salt and sugar provided by the WFP through a
local supplier.
But one Sanaa resident expressed concern that the aid might
not be sustained.
"We would like to have rations provided for the entire
month, not just for a week or five days," he told Reuters TV.
Many Yemenis have sought refuge in Sanaa after air strikes
by the Saudi-led coalition destroyed their homes, especially in
northern Yemen, where the Houthis, a Zaydi Shi'ite group, come
from.
The United Nations, which had hosted two inconclusive rounds
of peace talks in Switzerland last year, is pressing ahead on
the diplomatic front for another round of negotiations. A senior
Yemeni official said on Tuesday it might take place in Kuwait
next month.
"The Yemeni people appreciate the need for humanitarian
assistance but what they really need is an end to the war which
is more important," said Radman Hassan, a food voucher
recipient.
(Writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Sylvia Westall and Angus
MacSwan)