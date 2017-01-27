* Graphic - Yemen's food crisis: tmsnrt.rs/2hacFyg
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON Jan 27 Yemen has roughly three months
supply of wheat left to draw from, leaving the country exposed
to serious disruption as a central bank crisis cuts food imports
and starvation deepens, the top U.N. aid official in the country
told Reuters.
A decision by Yemen's internationally-recognised government
in August to move the central bank out of Sanaa, the capital
city controlled by the armed Houthi movement with which it is at
war, to the southern port city of Aden has triggered bigger
hardships for Yemenis and paralysed the bank.
Reuters reported in December that Yemen's biggest traders
had stopped new wheat imports due to a shutdown in trade finance
and no import guarantees from the central bank for some months.
Jamie McGoldrick, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen,
said the Arab peninsula's poorest country had only three months
left of wheat stocks and that was also likely to be the case for
other key food grains such as rice.
"If we have only got three months supply, there is a
possibility there will be a gap for a period of time," he said
on the sidelines of a Yemen aid forum in London this week.
"One of the big concerns is how do we get liquidity into
the system to allow people like importers to bring in these key
commodities?," he said. "What happens next, no one is quite
sure."
Nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition
and the Houthi movement, which is aligned to Riyadh's arch rival
Iran, has left two-thirds of the population in need of aid.
The situation has become more desperate as many Yemenis face
destitution after months of unpaid salaries.
"The economy has become part of the conflict equation," said
McGoldrick.
PRIVATE SECTOR CRUCIAL
Since the start of the year some wheat cargoes have been
booked for Yemen as importers find ways around the payment
freeze. But trade sources say it is not likely to make a major
difference given the small quantities involved.
McGoldrick said an "informal economy" brought in some food,
but it was not enough to meet the basic needs of the population.
Yemen's commercial sector was responsible for up to 90
percent of the country's imports and diplomats have also
reiterated they must play a crucial role.
"The entry of commercial goods and humanitarian aid needs to
keep flowing and this is the biggest threat," Antonia Calvo
Puerta, head of the European Union's delegation to Yemen, told
Reuters separately at the forum.
"We need to help the private sector to be able to do what
they do best and for that we need a functioning (central) bank,"
she said, adding that wheat stocks were likely to be even lower
than three months worth.
Puerta said "trust and confidence building" needed to be
built before the two rival central banks could work together.
She said the World Bank's announcement earlier this month to
provide $450 million in emergency support for Yemen was a first
"brave step".
"They are forcing others to put on the table new solutions,"
she added.
The U.N.'s McGoldrick said the Saudi-led coalition still had
to be "convinced the problem is that big".
"Without the money, starvation is looming large," he said.
The U.N. has flagged separately it will need around $2
billion this year for humanitarian work in Yemen in what it says
is now the "largest food security emergency in the world".
U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien told the
Security Council on Thursday "famine is now a possible scenario
for 2017" if no immediate action is taken in Yemen.
(Editing by Veronica Brown and David Evans)