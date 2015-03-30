(Adds details on oil products, background)
DUBAI, March 30 Yemen has enough basic foodstock
for the coming six months in all provinces and wheat stocks
stood at 930,100 tonnes on March 26, the first day of Saudi-led
air strikes against rebels, state news agency Saba said on
Monday.
Deputy minister of trade and industry Abdullah Nouman was
cited by Saba as saying that 660,275 tonnes of wheat had come
into the country from January up until March 25.
Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have been
bombing the Shi'ite Muslim Houthis, who are fighting to oust
Yemen's president, in an attempt by the regional heavyweight to
check Iranian influence in its backyard.
The oil ministry said oil products were being distributed
across all provinces without disruption, Saba reported.
The coalition bombing to try to weaken the Iran-allied
Houthi militia and military units fighting alongside them has
raised concerns that an already dire food security situation in
Yemen could get worse.
One in four Yemenis is undernourished and more than half of
Yemen's 25 million people lack access to sufficient food. The
cash-strapped government has to import 90 percent of the wheat
and all the rice it needs to feed its people.
This heavy reliance on global food markets, coupled with
dwindling foreign exchange as a result of a slump in oil
exports, are aggravating Yemen's food vulnerability, according
to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by David Clarke)