(Updates with graphic on foodstocks)
By Maha El Dahan , Jonathan Saul and Sam Wilkin
DUBAI, April 1 A week into Saudi-led air-strikes
in Yemen, food imports into the Arab world's poorest country are
grinding to a halt as the conflict puts fragile supply chains
under growing strain and commercial suppliers stay away.
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies began a bombing campaign last
week against Iran-allied Houthi fighters who had taken over much
of Yemen and now threaten the southern city of Aden, where
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi had taken refuge.
Several ports are in rebel hands and fighting has made
travelling by road perilous.
Yemen imports more than 90 percent of its food, including
the lion's share of its wheat and all its rice, to feed a
population of about 25 million.
It has enough basic foodstocks for six months in all
provinces and wheat stocks stood at 930,100 tonnes on the day
air strikes began, the official Saba news agency said on Monday.
But the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation
(FAO) said stocks could start to diminish quickly.
"Although government sources reported sufficient stocks to
last the country about six months, the conflict will likely
negatively impact distribution, market availability and prices
of foodstuffs sooner than earlier expected," the FAO
representative in Yemen, Salah ElHajj Hassan, told Reuters on
Wednesday
The collapse of central authority and fighting on several
fronts including Aden, one of Yemen's main ports, has already
disrupted imports as well as the processing and distribution of
wheat and other staples, food industry sources said.
"The port is not functioning, it has been a few days now
since our imports have stopped and we are not receiving any more
wheat," a source at the Yemen Company for Flour Mills and Silos
in Aden said.
"Workers can't come to work so they are not operating the
mills. The fighting and gunfire has stopped them from showing up
and the roads are blocked," he added.
An explosion at a dairy factory at the Houthi-controlled
west coast port of Hodaida port on Wednesday morning killed at
least 25 people and dealt a blow to food production.
Mohamed Alshamery, manager of the Yemen Company for Sugar
Refining in Hodaida, told Reuters his refinery and the port were
still operational but fighting was making it difficult to take
sugar to market.
Before the conflict, nearly half of Yemenis were 'food
insecure', lacking sufficient food for their needs, and one in
four was undernourished, the FAO said.
DRAWING ON FOODSTOCKS
An international trade source said it was becoming difficult
to deliver shipments of food.
"Houthi militias are in control of the major ports including
Aden. Traders are unable to open letters of credit with banks.
We are starting to see shipments being diverted to other
locations," he said.
"What this means is that across Yemen they will need to be
drawing their strategic stocks."
Ship tracking data showed only a few ships were located
close to Aden, with two bulker vessels most likely to be
carrying food supplies anchored off the city's coast for several
days.
"The port of Aden is virtually closed but for some oil
shipments which berthed at Aden Refinery. Dry cargo shipments
are stopped because no stevedores are available because of
clashes," shipping and logistics agency GAC said.
A spokesman for the UN agency the World Food Programme said
fighting in Aden had disrupted their loading operations. A
local partner was still going ahead with distribution of food to
refugees in camps in the Aden area.
In Lahj, north of Aden, authorities loyal to Hadi posted a
notice ordering shopkeepers to keep prices at their previous
levels and not to hoard their stocks.
Residents in the capital Sanaa and other parts of the
country said there were widespread fuel shortages that coupled
with heavy fighting and air strikes could also hamper efforts to
distribute food.
"Petrol stations have started hoarding fuel. There are
queues outside petrol stations and the people are anxious about
the war carrying on," said Ali Salih, a car owner in the central
province of Ibb.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Abu Dhabi, Jonathan Saul in
London and Sam Wilkin in Dubai, Mohammed Ghobari in Cairo,;
Editing by Veronica Brown, Angus MacSwan and David Evans)