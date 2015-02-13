(Adds UNICEF comments)
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA Feb 13 Saudi Arabia has evacuated
diplomatic staff from Yemen following a Shi'ite Muslim Houthi
militia's seizure of power there, joining Western countries who
have also closed embassies due to fears of worsening violence.
The move reflected the hostility of Yemen's majority Sunni
Muslim neighbours towards the Iranian-backed Houthis.
Riyadh has suspended all work at its embassy in Yemen and
evacuated its staff "due to the deterioration of the security
and political situation", state news agency SPA reported on
Friday, citing an official at the foreign ministry.
Germany and Italy also said on Friday they had closed their
embassies in Yemen, following similar steps by Britain, France
and the United States as the Houthis consolidated control after
seizing the capital Sanaa in September.
A German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Berlin had shut
down its mission on Thursday and staff left on Friday.
"In the past weeks the Houthis have seized power - this is
unacceptably dangerous for us and could have consequences for
the region," she said. "The situation is very concerning for us
in Europe."
Italy also announced on Friday it had closed its embassy,
citing a breakdown in security. It was withdrawing its
ambassador and staff, the Foreign Ministry in Rome said.
Speaking from Sanaa, Julien Harneis, UNICEF representative
in Yemen, said he was worried about "an economic crisis that is
looming over the country".
"Yemen has been receiving a lot of assistance direct to the
government from countries in the region, the Gulf states and
Saudi Arabia," he told a news briefing.
"We are very worried that the political changes and the
political crisis will make that less likely."
Al Qaeda-linked militants have stepped up attacks against
Houthi fighters and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on
Thursday Yemen was "collapsing before our eyes" and slipping
closer to outright civil war.
UN-backed negotiations on a political settlement continued
in Sanaa on Friday. Thousands of Yemenis gathered after prayers
in the mainly Sunni cities of Taaz, Ibb, al-Bayda and
al-Hodeidah to denounce the Houthi takeover, witnesses said.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia along with other members of
the Gulf Cooperation Council have accused the Houthis of staging
a coup after they announced they were dissolving parliament and
forming a new government last week.
Yemen has been in political limbo since the president and
prime minister resigned last month after the Houthis seized the
presidential palace.
Al Qaeda-linked fighters seized an army base in a dawn
attack in the southern province of Shabwa on Thursday.
In response, tribal fighters took over two other army
barracks in Shabwa on Friday to prevent al Qaeda seizing more
weapons and avoid a Houthi attack on the south, tribal sources
told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, Alexandra Hudson,
James Mackenzie, Omar Fahmy, and Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by
Rania El Gamal, Editing by Angus MacSwan)