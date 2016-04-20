KUWAIT Yemen's government said it would be forced to leave Kuwait if delayed peace talks did not start on Thursday and said its patience with its Houthi rebel enemies is running out, a statement published by Yemen's Sabanew agency said.

U.N.-backed talks to end Yemen's year-long war were meant to start in Kuwait on Monday but representatives of the Iran-allied Houthi group and former President Ali Abdullah Saleh did not turn up because of disputes over a shaky ceasefire.

Yemeni airport sources said on Wednesday that Houthi negotiators and their allies had left Yemen's capital Sanaa and were on their way to Kuwait via Oman.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by John Stonestreet)