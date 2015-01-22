DUBAI Jan 22 The Yemeni government has offered its resignation to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, a source close to Prime Minister Khaled Bahah said on Thursday.

There was no immediate word as to whether Hadi had accepted the resignation and the source did not elaborate. Bahah's government, composed of technocrats and politicians drawn from a range of parties, was named in November and won a parliamentary vote of confidence the following month.

Earlier on Thursday, Yemen's Houthi rebels welcomed proposed concessions by the government on power-sharing but their gunmen still held positions outside the residence of Hadi, who remains a virtual prisoner there.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Mark Heinrich)