WASHINGTON, March 6 The Pentagon said on Monday that a March 2 strike against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen killed a former detainee from the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

"We can confirm the death of a former Guantanamo Bay detainee, Yasir al Silmi," said Navy Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, adding al Silmi had been held at the detention center from 2002 to 2009.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali, writing by Phil Stewart)