DOHA, April 29 Yemen's government will request membership in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a powerful grouping of Sunni Arab Gulf monarchies, the country's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We will present a plan in Saudi Arabia next month that will prepare Yemen to be included in the GCC," Rajeh Badi told Reuters by telephone from Qatar.

A Saudi-led alliance has been bombing the Shi'ite Houthi militia in Yemen for weeks but has failed to reverse the Iran-allied group's dominance on battlefronts across the country or to prepare for the exiled Saudi-backed government to return. (Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Louise Ireland)