DOHA, April 29 Yemen's government will request
membership in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a powerful
grouping of Sunni Arab Gulf monarchies, the country's spokesman
said on Wednesday.
"We will present a plan in Saudi Arabia next month that will
prepare Yemen to be included in the GCC," Rajeh Badi told
Reuters by telephone from Qatar.
A Saudi-led alliance has been bombing the Shi'ite Houthi
militia in Yemen for weeks but has failed to reverse the
Iran-allied group's dominance on battlefronts across the country
or to prepare for the exiled Saudi-backed government to return.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Louise Ireland)