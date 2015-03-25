ADEN, Yemen, March 25 Sounds of gunfire and
explosions were heard at a Yemen army base in the centre of Aden
on Wednesday, residents told Reuters, and Houthi militia forces
were within about 20 km (12 miles) of the city's northern
entrance.
Soldiers at the city's Jabal al-Hadeed barracks fired into
the air to prevent residents from infiltrating and arming
themselves, the local witnesses said, suggesting that President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's control over Aden was fraying.
Houthi fighters and allied military units had advanced to
Dar Saad, a village a half-hour's drive from the southern city's
centre, residents there said.
