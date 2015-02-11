* Houthis' takeover of Sanaa cements them as de facto rulers
* Houthi actions make it difficult to neogtiate political
deal
By Mohammed Ghobari and Yara Bayoumy
SANAA, Feb 11 When Yemen's Houthi fighters
scaled the rooftops surrounding former president Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi's home, killed his guards and put him under house
arrest, they left no doubt that negotiating a political
settlement with them would be difficult.
The actions of the Shi'ite Muslim fighters have drawn
criticism from across Yemen's political spectrum, especially
after their declaration on Friday that they were dismissing the
national assembly and would form a new government.
The move, condemned by Washington and Gulf Arabs, has added
to fears in the United States and neighbouring oil giant Saudi
Arabia that Yemen, which is home to an active al Qaeda wing, is
on the verge of becoming a failed state.
Even after the United Nations managed to bring political
factions to the negotiating table again, two parties walked out,
complaining of threats from the Houthis.
"The problem isn't in selecting a new president ... but it's
tied to the militias' control of the capital and on
decision-making," said Abdullah Noman, secretary general of the
leftist Nasserist party.
"So any new president will be at the mercy of these militias
who are still holding Hadi, the prime minister and a number of
officials under house arrest," he added.
Indeed when the 69-year-old president assumed office after
Arab Spring protests ousted his predecessor, he never would have
guessed that two years later he would be under control of rebels
who had overrun Sanaa and became Yemen's new de factor rulers.
Hadi tried to accommodate the rebels even after they took
over the capital in September, but the crisis reached a critical
point in mid-January that began with battles at the presidential
palace and brought Hadi's resignation.
The Houthis began as a revivalist group for Yemen's Zaydi
Shi'ite Muslim sect in the north, before morphing over the past
decade into a revolutionary movement with national ambitions,
and an ally of Iran.
In a lightning push through northern Yemen and into Sanaa
last year, the group took advantage of splits in the ruling and
tribal elite and of widespread anger at years of government
malfeasance.
They portrayed their move as a "people's revolution" against
corruption which they say was emptying state coffers. Their
decision to dissolve parliament and set up an interim government
was denounced as a coup by one political faction.
Reuters spoke to sources close to Hadi to draw a picture of
what led Hadi to leave office.
On Jan. 18, the security committee met and Yemeni Defence
Minister Mahmoud al-Subaihi decided to set up checkpoints in the
capital, according to a Western source close to the events.
CHECKPOINTS
The Houthis had already set up their own checkpoints around
security and government institutions in Sanaa. Al Qaeda attacks
were increasing and the Houthis' arrest of the president's chief
of staff, Ahmed bin Mubarak, had raised tensions.
Subaihi sought to reassure a Houthi representative at the
meeting about the government checkpoints, saying: "This is not
against the Houthis, it's our joint effort against al Qaeda,"
according to the Western source.
The argument didn't work. Fighting started shortly after the
first government checkpoints appeared.
On Jan. 19, the Houthis had besieged the presidential palace
and surrounded the prime minister's residence. A day later a
gunbattle raged at Hadi's residential compound, where he was at
the time.
"We never expected that the Houthis would attack the
president's house, because the confrontations were at the
palace. And suddenly at midday, snipers began targeting the
presidential home's guards from all directions," a source close
to Hadi told Reuters.
"We were at home and the guards started confronting the
intense attack, but the Houthis were very highly trained. They
scaled the rooftops of the surrounding homes and other heights
and rained bullets on the house," said the source.
The Houthis killed 11 of Hadi's bodyguards, the sources
said.
"First two were killed, then three, until the number reached
11 killed in front of our eyes inside the house and the
president watched these guards, many of whom are his relatives
and from his area, killed," said the source close to Hadi.
A Houthi official said at the time the fighting at Hadi's
home was the result of a "provocation" by Hadi's security.
After two days of fighting, Hadi signed a deal with the
Houthis that called for them to withdraw from areas they had
captured in the last two days and to release bin Mubarak, the
president's chief of staff. The deal also gave the Houthis
numerous concessions.
HOUSE ARREST
But by Thursday evening, Prime Minister Khaled Bahah and his
cabinet resigned. Subaihi, though, has since accepted the
Houthis' offer to carry out a defence minister's duties.
"(It was) clear that his (Bahah's) government could no
longer operate when they were under house arrest and the Houthis
had taken over their ministries," said the Western source.
The Houthis also did not honour their side of the deal --
their gunmen were still surrounding the presidential palace,
Hadi and his ministers were under house arrest and bin Mubarak
was not released.
They say they are providing "protection" for the president.
"Despite what happened, the president was keen not to push
the country towards war ... but the Houthis came to the
president's home at sunset ... and insisted that he issue a
decree making Houthi presidential adviser Saleh al-Sammad vice
president by a 9 pm deadline," the source close to Hadi said.
The Houthis' demands included appointing deputies in
ministries and ambassadorial positions in Iran, China and
Russia.
"Hadi then resigned. They backtracked on their other demands
and said we just want the vice presidency, but Hadi said the ink
is dry," the Western source said.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Angus McDowall and Giles
Elgood)