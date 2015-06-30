LONDON, June 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Escalating
violence in Yemen has devastated the country's health system and
exposed millions of children to the threat of preventable
diseases including measles, pneumonia and diarrhoea, the United
Nations children's agency UNICEF said on Tuesday.
Since fighting intensified in March, many hospitals and
health centres have been unable to function properly and
vaccination services have been disrupted, according to UNICEF.
Health centres lack the electricity and fuel needed to
distribute vaccines and keep them cold, while the fear of
conflict is deterring parents from taking their children to
receive vaccinations, the U.N. agency said.
A Saudi-led alliance has been carrying out air raids in
Yemen for almost three months to try to restore exiled President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and repel Houthi fighters, who they
regard as proxies for their regional arch rival Iran.
The death toll has soared since the fighting escalated in
March. At least 279 children have been killed and 402 injured
since late March - four times the number reported in the whole
of 2014, UNICEF said.
"Around 280 children have been killed directly in the
conflict - that is very tragic in its own right," UNICEF
regional director for the Middle East and North Africa Peter
Salama told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"But what is even more tragic is that hundreds of thousands
more children might die if the conflict continues, and they will
be largely due to preventable infectious diseases combined with
malnutrition," Salama said by phone from Amman.
UNICEF said the interruption to vaccination services had
left 2.6 million children under 15 at risk of measles, while 1.3
million have been exposed to acute respiratory infections such
as pneumonia since the conflict escalated in March.
Some 2.5 million children are at risk of diarrhoea - an
increase of one million since the conflict broke out - due to
poor sanitation and a lack of safe water.
More than half a million children under five are also at
risk of developing severe and acute malnutrition in the next
year if the situation continues to deteriorate, UNICEF said.
UNICEF has set up mobile health and nutrition teams and
localised vaccination campaigns in the worst-affected areas of
the impoverished country.
Eighty percent of Yemen's population - some 20 million
people, half of whom are children - need humanitarian aid,
according to UNICEF.
The United Nations earlier this month launched a revised
humanitarian appeal for $1.6 billion to deal with a "looming
catastrophe". Some $186 million - 12 percent - of the appeal has
been funded to date.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, Editing by Ros Russell; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)