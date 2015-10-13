DUBAI Oct 13 Officials at Yemen's Red Sea port
of Hodeidah said the first ship to dock there in three weeks
arrived on Tuesday, carrying desperately needed fuel, as Saudi
Arabia denied it was obstructing aid supplies heading for Yemen
by sea.
Yemen is suffering what the United Nations has designated as
one of its highest-level humanitarian crises but aid efforts
have been severely hampered by ongoing fighting and air and sea
ports being blocked for long periods.
Hodeidah port officials said that two cargo ships, one
carrying wheat and the other timber, were the last vessels to
enter the facility about three weeks ago.
The tanker that arrived on Tuesday had been waiting in
international waters for two months, they said, adding that nine
other vessels were anchored about 60 miles away from the port
awaiting permission to enter.
International aid officials say imports to Yemen have slowed
to a trickle because of inspections of vessels by a Saudi-led
coalition looking for smuggled weapons.
However, coalition spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed
al-Asseri said there had been no attempts to prevent ships from
reaching Hodeidah, adding that six ships had arrived at Hodeidah
two days ago and 12 more to the southern port city of Aden,
which is controlled by Hadi's government.
"The ships are still operating," Asseri told Reuters.
"We told the crude oil to go to Aden, to the refinery there.
But for the rest, the refined fuel, plus the food and
humanitarian aid, they can go to Hodeidah. We want this to go to
the population. That is where our concern is."
The Saudi-led coalition is fighting to end control of the
country by the Iranian-allied Houthi movement, which they view
as proxies for non-Arab Iran.
Asseri said ships sent by humanitarian bodies such as the
Red Crescent, and the United Nations, are not searched, nor are
ships from member countries of the coalition. Only those ships
coming from third countries are searched, he added.
He appeared to be referring to a new inspection regime
backed by United Nations and announced in September to increase
the flow of commercial goods into Yemen.
Shipping sources said that the fuel tanker's cargo of diesel
was destined for a flour mill that was forced to close early
October due to lack of fuel.
